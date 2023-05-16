When it comes to movie night, we all have guilty pleasures or beloved classics we happily enjoy rewatching for the third or tenth time. Maybe it’s a favorite Hitchcock film noir, a raunchy ’80s comedy, a beautiful sci-fi masterpiece, or a cherished animated film that the whole family can enjoy. What you probably aren’t reaching for is a grisly torture-porn art film, an emotionally draining drama, or a bleak take on the pointlessness of life. Some of the movies on this list are worth a watch for their controversial take on a subject or for the Big Reveal that comes at the end, but that’s it. Not even the best acting, dialogue, music, production design, editing, or cinematography can convince us to take these 18 films out for a second spin, because having them burned into our retinas the first time around was hard enough.

