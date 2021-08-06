One of the best film-to-TV adaptations in years, Starz’s Blindspotting is getting ready to wrap its first season. Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs, who wrote, produced, and starred in the film of the same name, agreed to make the series with Lionsgate so long as they could tell a new chapter of the story—one seen from the perspective of Ashley (Jasmine Cephas Jones), Miles’ (Casal) longtime and not-so-long-suffering girlfriend. In the series premiere, Miles was arrested for drug possession (on New Year’s Eve, no less), leaving Ashley to once more pick up the pieces. But this is also an opportunity for Ashley to rediscover who she is outside of her relationship, and what kind of mother she wants to be to Sean (Atticus Woodward). It’s yet another breakout role for Hamilton alum Cephas Jones, who formally lays claim to leading lady status as this harried but enterprising Oakland resident.



Season one has followed Ashley as she moved in with her sorta mother-in-law Rainey (Helen Hunt), and sorta sister-in-law Trish (Jaylen Barron), all the while trying to protect Sean from the realities of Miles’ incarceration. She also reconnected with Janelle (Candace Nicholas-Lippman), Collin’s (Diggs) sister, who grew up next door to Miles and Trish. Blindspotting has brought as much pathos as style to Ashley’s journey, giving her spoken-word monologues and asides, even ending an early episode with a sweet pas de deux that symbolized Miles and Collins’ lifelong friendship . In the spirit of the movie, the series also offers some of the most ribald comedy on TV, much of which centers on Trish, the liveliest of livewires. Naturally, when the time comes for Ashley and Miles to get married (through a plate-glass divider), their nuptials don’t go off without a hitch. In this exclusive clip from the season-one finale, “Bride Or Die,” Ashley, Trish, Sean, and Janelle race around the prison visiting rooms, trying to find Miles. They end up meeting a Niles (Utkarsh Ambudkar), who is just as ready to get married.

Nothing about Ashley and Miles’ relationship has been easy, as the season (and movie) amply demonstrated. But when Ashley found the engagement ring Miles had stashed away in his childhood bedroom, she seemed eager to recommit. Now that she’s in her white dress and surrounded by witnesses, will the wedding actually happen, or will even more rain fall into their Bay area lives?

“Bride Or Die” will air Sunday, August 8 at 9 p.m. ET on Starz.