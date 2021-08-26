Actor, comedian, host, and overall TV personality Steve Harvey is expanding his long list of gigs to now include being a judge for an unscripted reality series on ABC. The network announced during the 2021 Television Critics Association’s summer press tour that it has given the green light for a 10-episode courtroom comedy starring Harvey, with the working title of Judge Steve Harvey.

Advertisement

He will be the judge and jury of this one-hour primetime unscripted show, which will see him welcome a variety of conflicts and unique characters into his courtroom. Harvey will attempt to fix a range of problems, from small claims and big disputes to everything in between. To no one’s surprise, Harvey will play by his own rules, basing his courtroom on his own life experiences and, according to the official press release, “some good old common sense.” Hey, if it’s anything like Harvey’s hosting gig during the 2015 Miss Universe pageant when he announced the wrong winner, at least we know his new show will be entertaining at best.

The former stand-up comedian is no stranger to leading his own reality shows. He currently hosts Family Feud, Celebrity Family Feud, as well as The Steve Harvey Morning Show and Steve On Watch. He also continues to host the Miss Universe pageants. Maybe the bigger question isn’t how this show exists, but how Harvey has the time to even work on it. The six-time Daytime Emmy Award winner has also launched his own production company called Steve Harvey Global.

Hailing from Harvey himself, Judge Steve Harvey is produced by Den of Thieves in association with Walt Disney Television’s newly formed alternative unit. Casting is currently underway and the show is expected to roll out sometime in 2022.