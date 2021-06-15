Alice meets Peter Pan in new Broadway musical Alice In Neverland

Left: Alison Leggatt, Wilfrid Brambell, Anne-Marie Mallik (Alice) and Peter Sellers, during the filming of a BBC production of Lewis Carroll’s “Alice In Wonderland” in 1966. Right: One of 4 photographs from the original production of “Peter Pan.” Photo : Ted West/Central Press/Hulton Archive ( Getty Images ) , Sotheby’s ( Getty Images )

Two classical children’s fantasy adventurers cross paths in the new Broadway production, Alice In Neverland. The musical will serve as a sequel to Lewis Carrol’s Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland and a prequel to J.M. Barrie’s Peter Pan. The heiress of nonsense meets the boy who wouldn’t grow up in the new production featuring books, music, and lyrics by Phil Kenny and Reston Williams.

Where the two iconic characters’ ventures will lead them has not been revealed yet. The production team behind Alice In Neverland includes Broadway titans Jerry Goehring (Be More Chill, A Christmas Story), three-time Tony Award winner Jim Kierstead (Hadestown, Kinky Boots), Mike Evariste (Disgraced), seven-time Tony Award winner Jamie deRoy (Beetlejuice) and 42nd.club (Anastasia, Moulin Rouge). Developmental readings for the musical begin on June 16.

J.M. Barrie created Peter Pan for the stage in 1904, and later wrote the novel accompaniment in 1911. Paramount produced a silent film adaptation of the story featuring the classic characters Captain Hook, Wendy Darling and Tinkerbell in 1924. After many years as a stage play, the first musical adaptation took Peter Pan’s shenanigans to Broadway in 1954, where Mary Martin won the Tony for Best Actress in a Musical for her role as the flying boy wonder. Cathy Rigby was nominated for a Tony for her performance of Peter Pan in the 1990 Broadway musical production.

Lewis Caroll penned his children’s novel in 1865 and published the sequel Through The Looking Glass in 1971. The first Broadway production of Alice In Wonderland hit the stage in 1932, written by Eva Le Gallienne. Subsequent revivals of the musical were done in 1947 and 1982. A modern adaptation of Alice In Wonderland, titled Wonderland, premiered in 2011 and took Alice to the underbelly of New York City. Both Peter Pan and Alice have received animated and live action feature film treatments, some wondrously good, and some we’d rather forget.