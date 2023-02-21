NBC's American Auto stages an amusing Superstore reunion in an exclusive clip

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

It’s the wacky Superstore reunion you didn’t know you needed.



Justin Spitzer is bringing Superstore’s Ben Feldman aboard his latest NBC comedy, American Auto, whose hilarious 13-episode second season began on January 26. The show follows the delightful yet questionable leaders of car company Payne Motors. The new CEO, Katherine Hastings (Ana Gasteyer), knows nothing about the primary product—the lady can’t even drive. But she proves to be an adept leader during the many crises the team faces, from damaged car parts causing a wildfire to cutting jobs in an HR disaster. Don’t worry, the cast chemistry and witty writing keeps American Auto extremely enjoyable even in these dubious circumstances.

Season two has already introduced notable cameos including Seth Meyers, Eric Stonestreet, Andy Richter, and Ryan Reynolds. But perhaps it’s Feldman’s appearance that will most excite fans familiar with Spitzer’s previous work.

Feldman, of course, played retail employee Jonah Simms for six seasons on Superstore, which wrapped in March 2021. Two years later, he’s collaborating with Spitzer to play a character that’s nothing like the thoughtful and charming Jonah. In fact, his alter ego might remind you of another Feldman role: Silicon Valley’s smarmy lawyer, Ron LaFlamme.

English Exclusive clip from American Auto season two featuring Ben Feldman

In American Auto’s fifth episode “Going Green,” Feldman plays a contemptible tech bro named Chase, who is buddies with Jon Barinholtz’s Wesley Payne, the former CEO’s useless grandson. It’s another Superstore reunion, as Barinholtz also starred in the NBC comedy as Marcus White for 68 episodes. While Jonah and Marcus absolutely did not get along in Superstore, the actors get to play long-lost pals (and typical white frat bros) here.

Katherine and the team are on the hunt for a new green investment when Wesley leads them to Chase’s startup where they improbably make sand batteries. As seen in the A.V. Club’s exclusive clip, no one is rightfully buying Chase’s ridiculous pitch about the sand batteries (sounding a lot like “dysenter y, if we may so so ” ) except his old friend Wesley . At least Feldman sells the heck out of his character’s Dune-looking idea during the brief pitch . Katherine can’t help but make fun of it, though, which will set off a w ild chain of events shaking up Silicon Valley.

No word yet on whether Feldman will return beyond episode five, but what a memorable turn it is. American Auto also stars Harriet Dyer, Tye White, Michael Benjamin Washington, Humphrey Ker, and X Mayo.

“Going Green” airs on Tuesday, February 21 at 8:30 p.m. on NBC, and the episodes are available to stream on Peacock.