Last week, we talked about how t he re is always a danger in bringing back a beloved property like Sex And The City—a chance that a twenty- years-later production coul d tarnish the original. But I’ve been thinking about this a lot since then and let’s face it, SATC was already tarnished (a nd not just because of my oft-ci ted SATC2). There are a vari ety o f current ci rcumstances that po ke holes in the opulent Manhattan wonde rland of And Just Like That…. Most disturbingl y, the fact that Chris Noth has been accused of sexual assault by several women since AJLT debuted. Willie Garson died of pancreatic cancer, and his character’s departure from the series, as noted last week, was barely more than a plot footnote.



And of course, Kim Cattrall has been extremely vocal about the fact that she did not want to return to th e SATC universe. It’s reported that th e plot of AJLT actu ally dra ws a lot from the script for the third movie, which got tossed when C attrall refused to get on board. This sucks because a lot of t he magic of the series’ first go-round was due to the chemistry between all four women—without Samantha, a lot of that spiciness is gone. Charlotte see ms even more Pollyanna-ish, while Miranda just gets sadder.

You can tell how much Sam is missed because when th e series does even mention her— the flowers at Big’s funeral, the fu nny text messages this episode—her loss is even more acute. What’s worse, it almost seems like a tease: B elieve me, no one woul d be happier th an me if Samantha managed to make a guest appearance in this series by the end of the season, but unfortunately I just don’t think that’s going to happen. Which just makes it all the more painful when she appears (but not really) in an episode like this one.

“Tragically Hip” sure needed something, anyway, and that someth ing was not two sepa rate scene s of Carrie Bradshaw Preston urinating. I am trying my hardest to come up with possible reasons f or the C arrie hip surgery storyline, and except for a too-short Baby Jane impression by Anthony, I can’t come up with any. (And this episode was written by Samantha Irby, who I really like!) There must have been some other way to kick the timel ine ahead three months, so that Carrie can (conceivably) start dating in a few episodes or so.

But instead , we were stuck with bedridden Carrie yet again— anyone else think that her back pain coul d possibly be related to all those stilettos over the years? To that end: Who wears extremely hi gh heels with said back pain? Who keeps their heels on on the examination table at the doctor’s office? Who wear pearls over their hos p ital gown, for god’s sake? C arrie on pain m eds was m il dly enjoyable, bu t that was about it.

Honestly, I have so many issues with this episode , I thought about submitting this review entirely in question form. Who just stops by a hospital room without calling first? Who invites that person up to the room without checking with the actual patient? After that fiasco, who in their right m ind would then stop by unannounced again at th is same person’s apartment? Who wou ld sit down on their friend’s toilet without shutting the door ? Just from a pure logic standpoint, moment after moment, very little about this made any sense at all.

And w ho woul d have sex with their recuperating friend’s boss in her very kitchen: Miranda , I guess. Miranda and Che hooking up was as inevitable as taxes or death, and I still can’t get over the fact that Che just sounds like an inspirational bumper sticker the vast majority of the time. Yet the post-Che moment gave us a scene that showed up just why Cynthia Nixon is a mere Oscar away from an EGOT, why she is such an amazi ng actor even with all the horrible crap she’s been handed on this show.

The intere sting thing about dea ling with wom en in their 50s is not only the physical ailments that will unfo rtunately only become more frequent as the years pass (oooo oh , congenital birth defect, gotcha). If you’re in an unhappy mental state, that too will only become more acute as you get older. If you’re miserable at 55, like Miranda is, you are well aware that yo u only ha ve a few decades (if you’re lu ck y!) to figure that shit out. This may make you enter into some behavior even more questionable than some stuff you did in your 30s— like the tequila-drinking, extramarital-sex-having.



Nixon, someh ow, manages to co nvey all of that. She is euphoric after her tryst with Che—even though Carrie is obviously pissed (ha) at her, she can’t stop smiling. When Miranda finally cracks and reveals how unhappy she is, it’s as if t he flood gates have opened, and it’s clear that she won’t be able to go ba ck to the person she was before. I f the cliched pouring the alcohol down the drain is in fact the end of Miranda’s drinking issue, perhaps that’s because the drinks were merely an attempt to cover up the real problems th at were bothering her.

Other than Nixon’s Emmy reel, my only other fa vorite moments thi s episode ca me from the continuing story of Rose/Rock. As I’ve mentioned, this is absolutely spot-on with the tweens/teens I see at my kids’ schools. Many are changing names and/or pronouns, some are binary changes, some are not (the laundry list of the vario us gender-related issues now prevalent in middle school the teachers ran down was pretty on-target). Hard to bel ieve that Charlotte woul d be s ho cked at the therapy/counseling suggestion, though—it would be more sur prising if half the kids at a school like Rock’s weren’t in therapy, ho nestly, especially post-pandemic. Nevertheless, this storyline rings true because it brings up questions parents like Charlotte and Harry would be grappling with , all the while trying to do the best for their kid.

It’s leagues more relata ble than hip surgery, say, which is capped off by fat-shaming, of all things? Honestly, at this point we’re halfway through And Just Like That…’s initial 10 episodes and despite a few bright moments, I can’t help but lean toward wishing that the series hadn’t come back at all. For one thing, although I cried buckets during Big’s funeral, and despite all the cast members giggling at each other’s one-liners, I don’t think I’ve laughed once. One last question : Is the cachet built up from SATC enough to land this sequel series a second season?

Stray observations

Again with the field trips. And I know I’m nitpicking, but why did the moms commend Rock on the Zoo m call? Wouldn’t Charlotte also have been at the school play, and wouldn’t they have talked to her then?

It’s hard to imagine that Charlotte can actually be that dressed up all the time (a ga in, says the person who now liv es in leggings) , but so many of her outfits this episode were just amazing . The white sweater, cool geometric belt, and pink skirt in th e first unfortunately peeing scene ; the ruffled black top and striped black and white skirt to take C arrie home in; and the green bota n ic pattern dress when Carrie was doing her podcast. T he green/purple sweater- blouse combo at the end was so horrific it almost cancelled out the rest, though. Similarly, Carrie had some nightmare ensembles this week: the orange lingerie outerwear whatever she was wearing at the beginning, t he fringed jacket that of course you woul d wear on your way to surgery. And if I take one image of thi s show with me long after it’s over, again, it’s going to be thos e goddamn pearls on top of the hospital gown.



Charlotte reads The Daily Mail?

Do you think the creators went to the wri ter o f Quit Like A Woman an d pi tc hed: “So, the bad news is, we’re going to m ake fun of your book title a lot, but it’s still a ton o f free publicity, so ultimately a win?”

I also take issue with this show’s t ur ning a former hottie like Steve into a doddering, binge-watching, old-ish man. Sidebar anecdote: A bout 12 years ago when my kids were super-little, I took them to a toddler concert and David Eig enberg (apparently a Chicagoan at the time, at least) was there with his kid and all the moms just about lost their minds. He is one o f those people who is much more goo d-looking in person.



Also, remember the absolute hell Miranda put Steve through for c he ating on her?

Kim Cattrall may not want to be on thi s show, but she is taking on the narrator (Bo b Saget) role on How I Met Your Father, which debuts next month on Hulu , and she really looks great. Mom-li ke for the r ole, but still fabul ous.

Next week: Looks like Seema gets her own storyline in “Diwali.”