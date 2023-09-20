Angelica Ross is ready to tear down the American Horror Story mansion one brick at a time. “If I’m at the point of publicly showing receipts you can believe I don’t have any f*cks [sic] left to give when it comes down to it. And I’m not even done pulling out the receipts,” she posted on X yesterday, minutes after sharing emails between her and franchise creator Ryan Murphy about a scrapped, Black women- led season of AHS that she says cost her a Marvel gig. But, as promised, the well of gossip and toxicity clearly runs quite deep over in Murphy-ville.

Ross’ next subject is Murphy-muse Emma Roberts, who she says “irritated... almost every actor” on the American Horror Story: 1984 set. “Folks seemed like they wanted to fight her all the time because she was playing psychological games on set,” Ross shared in an Instagram live (archived on Twitter/X) . “Like, she was playing mind games with people.”

Most notably, Ross alleged that Roberts was transphobic towards her. According to the actor, there was an incident on set in which she, Roberts, and director John J. Gray were having a conversation in which Roberts semi-jokingly complained to Gray that Ross was being mean to her. Gray tried to diffuse the situation by saying “Okay ladies, that’s enough. Let’s get back to work,” to which Roberts allegedly replied, “Don’t you mean lady?” (implying that Ross, who identifies as trans, was not a woman).

“My blood is boiling because I’m like, ‘If I say something, it’s going to be me that’s the problem.’ I know this because there was someone who spoke up about what she was doing and they got repercussions from it. Not her, they did,” explained Ross, who said she didn’t speak to Roberts for the rest of their time filming together.

Elsewhere in her L ive, Ross also claimed that Roberts yelled at directors and tried to compare salaries with her co-stars. “She was trying to make it very clear that she was number one on the call sheet, and she was the one in charge,” Ross said.

Emma Roberts’ representative did not immediately respond to The A.V. Club’s request for comment on this story.