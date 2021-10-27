B.J. Novak is a multi talented guy, responsible for acting, writing, producing, and directing on shows like the American version of The Office, The Mindy Project, and The Premise. He is also an accidental model for electric razors, rain ponchos, Uruguayan face paint, Swedish cologne, and hair clippers.

Novak revealed his new career in an Instagram story that opens with a lovely photo of his face Photoshopped onto the body of a man wearing a green poncho. “Stay dry today, Los Angeles,” he wrote, letting us wonder how he became a spokes model for the renowned “WET protect” apparel line.

In the second slide, Novak explains that “years ago, someone mistakenly put an image of me on a public domain site and now apparently I am on products all around the world.” Rather than try to get the situation sorted out, he says he’s “too amused to do anything about it.”

Photos showing Novak advertising an electric razor and hair clippers with his conspicuously unshaven face help demonstrate why he’s “amused” enough to let his mug go free, selling items all over the world.

As his Instagram shows, Novak is the ambassador for a Swedish cologne called Encounter and also unwittingly advertises face paint in Uruguay by having his photo coated in national colors for a product that touts itself as ready “to be highly praised and appreciated by consuming [public].”



Sure, he’s no Simu Liu—king of the celebrity stock photo models—but if Novak’s face continues to spread across the world at the rate it has thus far, he could present a real challenge to the throne with only a single image. And, if nothing else, he’ll always know there’s a career as a face paint and cologne model out there for him if the show business work dries up.



