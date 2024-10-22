The bad sisters of Bad Sisters are feeling like criminals in second season trailer Bliss out to the sounds of Fiona Apple as Sharon Horgan remembers the time she buried her brother-in-law's body.

The Garvey sisters are back for seconds. After resolving season one’s murder mystery, Apple TV+’s Bad Sisters returns for a tricky season two. After all, figuring out the central crime caused some problems for the second seasons of Twin Peaks and Big Little Lies, leaving the shows struggling to figure out where to go next. Thankfully, based on the new trailer, season two is all about the cover-up.

The dark family comedy focuses on the Garvey sisters, led by the second eldest, Eva (Sharon Horgan). Last season, Eva and her four sisters dealt with the murder of John Paul Williams, the abusive husband of Grace Gravey (Anne-Marie Duff). The series operated in a type of temporal pincer movement, relitigating the six months leading up to John’s death and the immediate aftermath in the present. Set two years later, season two sees the Garvey sisters moving on, but the ladies find themselves under Fiona Shaw’s investigative eye when the past resurfaces.

We were big fans of the show’s first season. In her review, Lauren Chval praised the show, writing, “Quibbles aside, the show is a rush of dark wit and fierce familial love[…] The show doesn’t shy away from its name, committing to demonstrating the ways in which the sisters are’ bad’—but there’s never a moment you aren’t on their side.”

Bad Sisters returns to Apple TV+ on November 13 with two episodes. New episodes drop on Wednesdays through Christmas Day.