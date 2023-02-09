The game for Quincy’s heart (Love And Basketball, 2000)

There are a lot of little romantic gestures littered throughout Love And Basketball that show how compatible Monica (Sanaa Lathan) and Quincy (Omar Epps) are: showing up for each other’s games; knowing each other’s stats; icing each other’s injuries. But when Monica dares Quincy to play a game of one-on-one for his heart right before his wedding to another woman, it proves they’re truly meant to be. It works partly because of the shared language of basketball between them, and partly because of the shared history of playing on the very court where they first met as kids. It also shows how Monica is willing to challenge Quincy, something that has always made this golden boy better. And it shows that neither is truly willing to give up on the other, even after all that time apart. A basketball game has never been so heart-thumpingly romantic. [Mary Kate Carr]