The saga of Britney Spears’ conservatorship might be drawing to a close. Following a turbulent few months in court, during which Britney Spears publicly called the arrangement with her father “abusive,” Jaime Spears has filed a petition to end the conservatorship—not just his involvement, the entire thing.

Advertisement

Per NBC, the petition appears to give Britney Spears everything she’s been pleading for: an end to the conservatorship. In the document, Jamie Spears, of all people, argues that his daughter “is entitled to have this Court now seriously consider whether this conservatorship is no longer required.” It also says that Britney’s life has changed “to such an extent that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship may no longer exist.”

“The conservatorship has helped Ms. Spears get through a major life crisis, rehabilitate and advance her career, and put her finances and her affairs in order. But recently, things have changed,” the petition said. “Ms. Spears is now outspoken in her frustration with the level of control imposed by a conservatorship, and has pleaded with this Court to ‘let her have her life back.’”

It’s quite a stunning about-face for Jamie, who just last week was accused by his daughter’s lawyers of attempting to extort $2 million on his way out of the conservatorship. Vindication came to Britney and her legal team—though they aren’t entirely pleased with how all of this occurred. Rosengart said in a statement today:



It appears that Mr. Spears believes he can try to avoid accountability and justice, including sitting for a sworn deposition and answering other discovery under oath, but as we assess his filing — which was inappropriately sent to the media before it was served on counsel — we will also continue to explore all options.

Is Britney free? Technically, not yet. A petition to remove him was expected to be heard on September 29. Judge Brenda Penny would still need to approve the conservatorship’s termination.