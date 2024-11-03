Chloë Grace Moretz comes out as "gay woman" who votes for Kamala Harris Encouraging her followers to vote, Moretz revealed that she is a “gay woman.”

Chloë Grace Moretz came out as a “gay woman” in an Instagram post encouraging followers to vote. Despite Vice Presidential candidate JD Vance believing that Republicans are close to securing the “normal gay guy vote,” Moretz, a normal gay woman who also happens to be a very famous actor, voted for Kamala Harris. In addition to being an advocate for but also being a member of the LGBTQ+, Moretz believes “in the need for legal protections that protects the LGBTQ+ community as a gay woman.” Nothing abnormal about that.

“There is so much on the line this election,” the Kick-Ass star posted. “I believe the government has no right over my body as a woman, and that the decisions over my body should come ONLY from myself and my doctor. Kamala Harris will protect that for us. I believe in the need for legal protections that protects the LGBTQ+ community as a gay woman. We need protections in this country and to have access to the care we need and deserve.”

Moretz’s sexuality has been the subject of speculation in the past. She has been romantically linked to model Kate Harrison since 2018. The two never confirmed the relationship, but Moretz shared a photo of the two on Instagram Stories last Valentine’s Day, referred to as a “soft launch” in some circles. However, Moretz, who has two gay brothers, has long advocated for LGBTQ+ rights. ”