C'mon, let Tyrese have his Fast And Furious/Transformers crossover

Tyrese Gibson

It’s one of the grand paradoxes of modern life that the question “Which blockbuster action film franchise co-starring Tyrese Gibson has cars doing the most improbable things?” does not start and stop with the movies where the automobiles in question are also ancient sword-wielding robots from space. Credit to the Fast And The Furious franchise for giving Transformers (which saw Gibson co-star in its first two films) a run for its space-car-money over the years, up to and including putting some cars in The Big Sky Place itself for this weekend’s F9.

But is there really any need for a rivalry to exist between Optimus Prime and Dom Toretto? Not per Gibson himself, who recently responded to a (very good) question from Comicbook.com about why there hasn’t been a Fast/Jurassic Park crossover with his own (very good) counter-offer: Why not a Transformers-Fast hybrid film instead?

“ I don’t know nothing about that, man. I’m thinking that the crossover would be more Transformers and Fast than Jurassic Park,” Tyrese said, when asked about this expression of the limitless possibilities of the human imagination . “Cars that become robots and vice versa. We can do that at first and then get to dinosaurs.”

Now, there are a couple of obvious reasons that fans online have been pushing this Fast & Jurassic idea for a while now —first, because Universal owns both franchises, and second, because it’d be insanely sweet to see someone ramp a Honda off a brontosaurus, get caught by a pterosaur, and got dro pped down the throat of a rampaging super-dinosaur. (“And that,” Dom whispers to his family, “Is when we punch the dino-NOS.”) (Di-NOS-aur? We’ll keep workshopping this one .) Transformers, meanwhile, is a Paramount property, which means that a potential crossover might be a little more dicey. But, really: If Sony and Marvel can share Spider-Man, surely Universal and Paramount can find a way to create a world in which Vin Diesel rides around in whatever part of Optimus Prime is the bit with the seats. (Stomach? Wait, do we ride around in the Transformers’ stomachs?)