Den Of Thieves 2 dethrones Mufasa at the weekend box office The big blockbusters like Sonic The Hedgehog and Moana 2 are still holding on.

Den Of Thieves 2: Pantera, starring Gerard Butler and O’Shea Jackson Jr., has usurped Mufasa: The Lion King‘s divine right to rule the box office, opening at $15.5 million. The sequel to the 2018 crime thriller has taken the lead after a back-and-forth family-friendly fight between the CGI lions and the CGI hedgehogs of Sonic The Hedgehog 3. Both of those films are still hanging out at the top of the list, as the second and third place of this past weekend’s top 10.

Continuing a years-long trend, the overall weekend haul is down 23 percent from the same weekend last year, according to IndieWire. However, thanks to the longevity of these big box office hits—Mufasa, Sonic, Moana 2 (which holds the number five spot), and Wicked (which holds the number six spot)—2025 so far is actually 22 percent above 2024. Most of the weekend’s top 10 features strong returning players like Nosferatu with $6.8 million at number four and A Complete Unknown with $5 million at number seven. Indian action film Game Changer, directed by S. Shankar, is the only other debut to crack the top ten, earning $2.1 million for the number nine spot.

In the awards buzz category, Babygirl took the number eight slot and continues to do decent numbers for an indie erotic thriller. The Pamela Anderson-led The Last Showgirl took in $1,533,000 from 870 theaters, putting it at number 10. The Brutalist only narrowly missed the top 10, earning $1,455,676 from just 66 theaters (per IndieWire), an incredibly strong showing for Brady Corbet’s epic three-and-a-half hour film. Unfortunately, the Robbie Williams biopic in which he’s depicted as a CGI monkey did not fare so well. It only grossed $1.05 million domestically after a difficult week where its Los Angeles premiere had to be canceled due to wildfires. The Last Showgirl had to cancel, too, but Americans are a lot more familiar with Pamela Anderson than the British former boybander.

