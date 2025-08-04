The Fantastic Four: First Steps stretches to top of box office after steep drop-off

The Fantastic Four was supposed to be a refreshing reset for the franchise, a movie that required no prior homework and debuted a new, alternate-universe look for the MCU. Director Matt Shakman accomplished this well enough to garner positive reviews and top Marvel’s other 2025 offerings (Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts). But, as Jesse Hassenger summed up in his B- review for The A.V. Club, “Being the best Fantastic Four movie isn’t quite good enough to escape the MCU doldrums.” Compare this to DC’s Superman, which also served as a franchise reset for its studio and currently rests at number four on the weekend box office. In his second weekend, the Man of Steel only dropped 53 percent and generated a total gross of $236,233,556 domestically. F4‘s total gross for its second weekend is just $198,427,635.
Outside the superhero sphere, animated kids’ comedy The Bad Guys 2 opened at number two for the weekend, while adult comedy The Naked Gun opened at number three. With a $17 million take (against a $42 million budget, per Variety), it’s a solid debut for a genre that has been largely dormant for years. (In his B- review, The A.V. Club‘s Jacob Oller wrote that “the best thing about the comedy is that, over the blissfully brisk runtime of 85 minutes, [Akiva] Schaffer and his team never let one joke, flop or hit, linger for too long before cramming a few more into the frame.”) Long-term relationship horror flick Together opened at number six with $6.8 million (it earned over $10 million across its first five days in theaters). You can check out the weekend’s full top ten below, courtesy Box Office Mojo.
- The Fantastic Four: First Steps, $40,000,000
- The Bad Guys 2, $22,200,000
- The Naked Gun, $17,000,000
- Superman, $13,900,000
- Jurassic World: Rebirth, $8,700,000
- Together, $6,802,000
- F1: The Movie, $4,100,000
- I Know What You Did Last Summer, $2,650,000
- Smurfs, $1,770,000
- How To Train Your Dragon, $1,350,000