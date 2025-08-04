The Fantastic Four: First Steps stretches to top of box office after steep drop-off

Could the age of Marvel’s uncontested dominance finally be over? Fantastic Four: First Steps had a “just fine” debut, though it couldn’t reach the heights of DC’s Superman. Now in its second weekend, the latest entry in the MCU faced a disappointing 66 percent drop off. It’s still Marvel’s biggest hit of the year, and it still came in at the top of weekend box office, but it’s certainly not the result Kevin Feige and co. would hope for as the studio attempts to course correct from the scattershot post-Endgame releases.

The Fantastic Four was supposed to be a refreshing reset for the franchise, a movie that required no prior homework and debuted a new, alternate-universe look for the MCU. Director Matt Shakman accomplished this well enough to garner positive reviews and top Marvel’s other 2025 offerings (Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts). But, as Jesse Hassenger summed up in his B- review for The A.V. Club, “Being the best Fantastic Four movie isn’t quite good enough to escape the MCU doldrums.” Compare this to DC’s Superman, which also served as a franchise reset for its studio and currently rests at number four on the weekend box office. In his second weekend, the Man of Steel only dropped 53 percent and generated a total gross of $236,233,556 domestically. F4‘s total gross for its second weekend is just $198,427,635.

Outside the superhero sphere, animated kids’ comedy The Bad Guys 2 opened at number two for the weekend, while adult comedy The Naked Gun opened at number three. With a $17 million take (against a $42 million budget, per Variety), it’s a solid debut for a genre that has been largely dormant for years. (In his B- review, The A.V. Club‘s Jacob Oller wrote that “the best thing about the comedy is that, over the blissfully brisk runtime of 85 minutes, [Akiva] Schaffer and his team never let one joke, flop or hit, linger for too long before cramming a few more into the frame.”) Long-term relationship horror flick Together opened at number six with $6.8 million (it earned over $10 million across its first five days in theaters). You can check out the weekend’s full top ten below, courtesy Box Office Mojo.