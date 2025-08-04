A$AP Rocky extorts Denzel Washington in first full trailer for Spike Lee's Highest 2 Lowest
The film will get a limited release this month before arriving on Apple TV Plus in September.Image courtesy of A24
It’s been nearly five years since a new Spike Lee feature has hit the big screen, but the wait—at least for those of us who weren’t on the Croissette this year—is almost over. This morning, A24’s shared the first full trailer for Highest 2 Lowest, Lee’s upcoming picture and his latest collaboration with Denzel Washington after films like Malcolm X and He Got Game. Joining them are Jeffrey Wright, Ilfenesh Hadera, and, in his second A24 film of the year, A$AP Rocky.