Stephen Colbert to play late-night host on CBS's Elsbeth for amusement of cruel gods The ironic special guest appearance will likely air in the Elsbeth series premiere this October.

Trapped in a game of late-night musical chairs for the amusement of the television gods, Stephen Colbert will appear on an upcoming episode of CBS’s Elsbeth, playing a late-night talk show host that presumably didn’t get canceled for being mean to the President. Per Vulture, Colbert will play Scotty Bristol, host of Way Late With Scott Bristol, on an upcoming episode of The Good Fight spin-off. The news comes several weeks after CBS axed The Late Show With Stephen Colbert for “purely financial” reasons that coincided with Colbert accusing CBS’s parent company, Paramount Global, of bribing the President so his F.C.C. would approve a merger between Paramount and Skydance Media.