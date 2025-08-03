Oasis concertgoer dies at Wembley Stadium reunion show

Oasis has offered condolences to the family of a fan who reportedly fell to their death at Saturday night's Wembley Stadium concert. 

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  August 3, 2025 | 7:16pm
(Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
An Oasis concertgoer reportedly and tragically fell to his death at the band’s Wembley Stadium reunion show on Saturday night. Per The Mirror, a man in his 40s dropped from the upper tier of the stadium during the concert and was pronounced dead at the scene, with officers present saying the man was found with “injuries consistent with a fall.” In the hours since his death, Oasis has issued a statement. “We are shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic death of a fan at the show last night,” the group said. “Oasis would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the person involved.”

Fans on social media commiserated over witnessing the tragedy, including one who claimed to have suffered a “panic attack” from the sight. Another said, “At first glance, I thought it was a coat falling from the above tier, but then I looked and saw the bloke on the concrete. It was horrific to see.”

The band’s sold-out Saturday night performance at the 90,000-person stadium was the fourth of seven shows the band will play at Wembley this year. Tonight, August 3, will be the final Wembley Stadium concert until the end of September. A spokesperson for the venue has said that tonight’s concert will go on as planned.

 
