Oasis concertgoer dies at Wembley Stadium reunion show Oasis has offered condolences to the family of a fan who reportedly fell to their death at Saturday night's Wembley Stadium concert.

An Oasis concertgoer reportedly and tragically fell to his death at the band’s Wembley Stadium reunion show on Saturday night. Per The Mirror, a man in his 40s dropped from the upper tier of the stadium during the concert and was pronounced dead at the scene, with officers present saying the man was found with “injuries consistent with a fall.” In the hours since his death, Oasis has issued a statement. “We are shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic death of a fan at the show last night,” the group said. “Oasis would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the person involved.”