Rod Stewart helps Ozzy stay forever young in AI heaven with selfie-centric tribute

Wake up, Maggie, Rod Stewart’s got an AI video of Ozzy Osbourne taking a selfie with Kurt Cobain in heaven to show to you. Paying his confounding respects to the late Prince of Darkness at an Atlanta concert on Friday night, raspy-voiced tech wiz Sir Rod Stewart played an AI-generated clip show of Ozzy shooting selfies with various dead music legends, including Prince, Michael Jackson, and XXXTentacion. Ever the equal opportunity slop generator, Stewart shows Ozzy and his dead friends posing for pictures while sharing a selfie stick, which becomes something of the third character in each animation.

Per NME, which pointed to a video caught by concertgoer and TikTok user iamsloanesteel, the clip plays on a video screen behind Stewart as he sings—what else—”Forever Young.” The footage shows Ozzy and his good buddies Bob Marley, Tina Turner, and Freddie Mercury floating above the clouds and giving wide-open-mouthed smiles to the camera like they were snapping a selfie with an Ozzy Funko Pop at Comic-Con. One has to imagine that this is happening right now in heaven, where celebrities have nothing better to do but take selfies and hold incredible jam sessions with Bonham on drums, Entwistle on bass, Hendrix on guitar, and Ozzy on vocals.

It’s a bit of an update for Rod the Mod. Since Ozzy’s July 22nd death, Stewart has paid tribute to the singer at concerts during “Forever Young,” with previous iterations featuring boring photographs of the actual Ozzy Osbourne. Admittedly, that wasn’t as tasteful as an algorithm spitting out a clip of him laughing with Tupac, so we’re grateful that someone’s nephew could provide Stewart with such a stirring memorial.

Upon Ozzy’s death, Sir Rod Stewart posted a tribute to the fallen rocker on Instagram. “Bye bye Ozzy,” he wrote. “Sleep well, my friend. I’ll see you up there – later rather than sooner.” Apparently, he couldn’t wait to see what it would be like up there.