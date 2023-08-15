The 38 funniest movie performances of the 21st century

What do Derek Zoolander, Ron Burgundy, and Borat have in common—other than making us laugh in that red-faced, doubled-over, wheezy sort of way? They were all part of Hollywood’s most notable comedies released in the 21st century. With hits like Anchorman, Old School, and Dodgeball, the studios churned out as many broad studio comedies as they could in the early aughts, until Judd Apatow’s brand of R-rated laughs plus James L. Brooks-level characters became the often imitated template for most of the funniest movies of the last 10 years.

That’s a deep bench of movies featuring memorable characters and performances, yet we accepted the daunting task of ranking the best of the bunch. We streamed till we screamed and watched till we dropped, revisiting some of the funniest comedic roles since Y2K. Find out if your favorite makes our chronological list. And “s tay classy, San Diego.”