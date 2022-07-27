Across the country it’s too hot to really enjoy any time outside, making August the perfect time to hunker down and listen to some new albums. Tenderness comes in full force, with offerings from songbirds Julia Jacklin and Stella Donnelly, as well as The Mountain Goats and Why Bonnie. For those looking for something with a bit of edge, raucousness comes in the form of albums from Osees, Boris, and a reissue from Bad Brains.

Speaking of reissues, there are several good ones arriving in August, including a massive and glorious box set from Blondie, which chronicles the punk legends’ rise from 1974-82. Other reissues coming down the pipe include an offering from Elvis Costello and one from Jenny Lewis which brings us back to her roots.

