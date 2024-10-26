AVQ&A: What was your gateway to horror?

Back in the days when people watched movies on network TV and would tune in in the middle, I half-watched most of Carrie with my mom. Having missed her traumatic scene at the beginning, most of the middle was us gawking at the 1970s fashion. I was 10 years old and had no idea what was coming. In the fateful scene where Carrie is crowned prom queen, I thought they dumped chocolate syrup on her. “No,” my mom said. “Pig’s blood.” The massacre that followed upset and fascinated me for months, and I would rewatch clips from the movie and read about it on the family computer after my parents went to bed. When I went to my own proms years later (in Maine, no less), it was still in the back of my mind. I’m sure I’ve been more scared since, but nothing has stuck with me like that. [Drew Gillis]