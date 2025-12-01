Jafar Panahi sentenced to prison in absentia in Iran
The director has spent the last few months abroad, promoting his film It Was Just An Accident.Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
Jafar Panani has been sentenced to a year in prison in Iran and a travel ban, according to his lawyer. Radio France Internationale reports the news today as the director is in the United States; he is expected to attend the Gotham Awards in New York tonight, per The Hollywood Reporter. It’s unclear when the director was last in Iran; he has spent a good amount of 2025 traveling to promote his film It Was Just An Accident, which won the Palme d’Or at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.