The second installment of Audible’s adaptation of Neil Gaiman best selling graphic novel series Sandman, The Sandman: Act II, has unveiled another unbelievably stacked cast that somehow one-ups the first one.

James McAvoy reprises his lead role as Morpheus aka Dream for the DC published series, with Kat Dennings voicing Death, Michael Sheen as Lucifer, and Andy Serkis as Matthew the Raven. Joining them is an ensemble cast including: Jeffrey Wright (Destiny), Regé-Jean Page (Orpheus), Brian Cox (Augustus), Emma Corrin (Thessaly), John Lithgow (Emperor Joshua Norton), David Tennant (Loki), Bill Nighy (Odin), Kristen Schaal (Delirium), Kevin Smith (Merv Pumpkinhead), Bebe Neuwirth (Bast), Miriam Margolyes (Despair), Joanna Lumley (Lady Johanna Constantine), Niamh Walsh (Nuala), and Arthur Darvill (William Shakespeare). S omehow, there are even more folks set to join.

The first installment of The Sandman tackled the first 3 volumes, and it remains Audible’s best selling original title. The Sandman: Act II will take readers through Volume Four: Season of Mists and Volume Five: A Game of You, as well as the “Distant Mirrors” quartet and “Convergence” trio from Volume Six: Fables & Reflections. Dirk Maggs returns to adapt and direct The Sandman: Act II. Creator Gaiman will once again narrate, as well as serve as creative director and co-executive producer. BAFTA award-winning composer James Hannigan will create another original score for Act II.

After years of ill-fated adaptations for the long-considered “unfilmable” comic books, Netflix is also finally undertaking a live-action Sandman series starring Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer and Tom Sturridge as Dream, which is slated to premiere sometime in 2022. With plenty on his plate, Gaiman announced yesterday that t he series production of his novel Anansi Boys is a go at Amazon, joining the second season of Good Omens in his ongoing work for the streamer.

The Sandman: Act II arrives on Audible on S eptember 22 . The first installment will be made available for free on Audible, Amazon Music, and through Alexa today.