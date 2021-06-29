Michael Sheen and David Tenant Photo : Jeff Spicer ( Getty Images )

Consider this a good sign–oh wait–omen. Amazon renewed the international hit fantasy comedy series, Good Omens, for another six- episode season. David Tenna nt and Michael Sheen will return as the demon Crowley and angel Aziraphale to save the world once again.

Neil Gaiman continues as executive producer, with Douglas Mackinnon returning to direct. The first season brought in the talents of Jon Hamm, Nick Offerman, Brian Cox, Jack Whitehall, Miranda Richardson, Adria Arjona, Frances McDormand (the voice of God), Michael McKean, Anna Maxwell Martin, Mireille Enos, and more.

“It’s thirty-one years since ‘Good Omens’ was published, which means it’s thirty-two years since Terry Pratchett and I lay in our respective beds in a Seattle hotel room at a World Fantasy Convention, and plotted the sequel,” Gaiman says. “I got to use bits of the sequel in Good Omens— that’s where our angels came from. Terry’s not here any longer, but when he was, we had talked about what we wanted to do with ‘Good Omens,’ and where the story went next. And now, thanks to BBC Studios and Amazon, I get to take it there.”

The Hugo Award winning series is based on the 1990 novel, Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch, penned by Terry Pratchett and Gaiman. The new season reaches beyond what was originally written in the novel, joining the unlikely duo after they saved humanity from the apocalypse as they return to living amongst mortals in London’s Soho.

“Personally I’m against it, but the world isn’t going to just save itself, is it?” says Michael Sheen. “If David and I can manage to not fall out too badly this time it may even have a chance of getting finished.”



“The return of Good Omens is great news for me, personally. As I get to work with Michael again, and I get to say Neil’s wonderful words once more,” co-star David Tenant adds. “It’s probably less good for the universe as it almost certainly means there will be some fresh existential threat to its existence to deal with, but, you know - swings and roundabouts...”