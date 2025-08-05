Jay Kelly's the name on everybody's lips in teaser for Noah Baumbach's latest

With Happy Gilmore 2 out into the world, it’s time for Adam Sandler’s serious actor era to continue, now with the support of George Clooney and Noah Baumbach. In remarks published just yesterday, Clooney recalled vouching for Sandler, apparently prompted only by people calling the SNL alum a well-known nickname. “‘Don’t call him Sand Man. Don’t talk to him like he’s just some goofy comedian. He’s actually a really beautiful, wonderful actor,'” he told Vanity Fair. This whole saga comes from the set of Baumbach’s latest effort, Jay Kelly, and wouldn’t you know it, the first teaser for the project appeared just one day later.

Clooney is Jay Kelly; the clip opens with him saying the name three times in a mirror. After he finishes conjuring himself Bloody Mary-style, we learn more about him: Jay Kelly’s a “hero of cinema,” what Jay Kelly does “is magic,” Jay Kelly is “never alone.” Sandler plays Jay Kelly’s manager Ron “as they embark on a whirlwind and unexpectedly profound journey through Europe,” reads the film’s logline. “Along the way, both men are forced to confront the choices they’ve made, the relationships with their loved ones, and the legacies they’ll leave behind.”

Before Jay Kelly, Baumbach shares that he was in a place of doubting his profession. Jay Kelly‘s script came after he met Emily Mortimer, who also appears in the finished film. Mortimer got to know Baumbach because her son, The White Lotus‘ Sam Nivola, appeared in Baumbach’s last Netflix film, White Noise. “I don’t quite know why I asked her to write it with me,” Baumbach says in the same Vanity Fair profile. “But I liked myself with her. I liked how I felt inspired. She brought so much of herself to this, but I also felt that I was funnier and more charming and more profound than I might be without her.” It also didn’t hurt that Barbie, the last film he co-wrote, with his wife Greta Gerwig, went on to become, well, Barbie. Gerwig also appears in Jay Kelly, along with [deep breath] Laura Dern, Billy Crudup, Riley Keough, Grace Edwards, Stacy Keach, Jim Broadbent, Patrick Wilson, Eve Hewson, Alba Rohrwacher, Josh Hamilton, Lenny Henry, Emily Mortimer, Nicôle Lecky, Thaddea Graham, Isla Fisher, Louis Partridge, and Charlie Rowe. You can see all of them beside Clooney and Sandler when Jay Kelly opens in limited theaters on November 14 and on Netflix on December 5.