Jay Kelly's the name on everybody's lips in teaser for Noah Baumbach's latest
George Clooney stars alongside Adam Sandler in Baumbach's next Netflix feature.Image courtesy of Netflix
Introducing Endless Mode: A New Games & Anime Site from Paste
With Happy Gilmore 2 out into the world, it’s time for Adam Sandler’s serious actor era to continue, now with the support of George Clooney and Noah Baumbach. In remarks published just yesterday, Clooney recalled vouching for Sandler, apparently prompted only by people calling the SNL alum a well-known nickname. “‘Don’t call him Sand Man. Don’t talk to him like he’s just some goofy comedian. He’s actually a really beautiful, wonderful actor,'” he told Vanity Fair. This whole saga comes from the set of Baumbach’s latest effort, Jay Kelly, and wouldn’t you know it, the first teaser for the project appeared just one day later.