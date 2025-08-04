Beyoncé might as well release a jeans commercial loaded with potential meanings, too Timothy Olyphant joins Beyoncé in a Levi's commercial that fans have scoured for clues about new music.

Jeans are still in the news thanks to an at-best dubiously-worded American Eagle ad that the president can’t stop posting about. It’s into this very normal milieu that Beyoncé has released a new commercial for Levi’s, the fourth chapter in a saga that began after she shared the Cowboy Carter track “Levii’s Jeans” in March 2024. This one’s got Timothy Olyphant in it, and he loses his jeans to Beyoncé after she bests him in a game of billiards. The president hasn’t tweeted about this one yet, but really anything is possible.