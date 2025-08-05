George Clooney asks that his co-stars please stop treating Adam Sandler like "some goofy comedian"

After convincing the American people that Joe Biden was old, actor, director, and New York Times opinion writer George Clooney has a new mission: Convince his Jay Kelly castmates that Adam Sandler isn’t “some goofy comedian.” Speaking to Vanity Fair about his latest film, Jay Kelly, Clooney talked passionately about his co-star Adam Sandler, or as Vanity Fair put it, he was “protective” of him. In Jay Kelly, Clooney plays a George-Clooney-esque movie star and The Sand Man Sandler portrays his doting manager. However, on set, when people try to treat Sandler like a “goofy comedian” because of “what his paycheck is, which is doing big goofy comedies,” Clooney takes offense. One can imagine Clooney’s co-star Emily Mortimer, who co-wrote the film with director Noah Baumbach, greeting Sandler every morning with a fine “Shabadoo!”

“This film, more than any film Adam has done, shows what a beautiful, heartfelt, soulful actor he is—I kept telling the cast, ‘Don’t call him Sand Man. Don’t talk to him like he’s just some goofy comedian. He’s actually a really beautiful, wonderful actor,'” Clooney says. “Because of what his paycheck is, which is doing big goofy comedies, when he does these other, beautiful, Uncut Gems kinds of movies, it reminds people of that. He’s not just a good comedian.”

We agree. It’s disturbing to think that Sandler has been doing precisely the kind of work he wants to do for the last 30 years and has become a beloved star as a result of his relaxed, dare we say, “goofy” persona. But we understand what Clooney means, even if he frames it like a backhanded compliment. Clooney isn’t the only one impressed by Sandler’s work, particularly when he digs a little deeper into his sweet and sour archetypes, as in Punch Drunk Love and the aforementioned Gems. But Sandler doesn’t do anything he doesn’t want to do, and to describe the man’s lifework (e.g., making goofy comedies with his friends in beautiful locations) as “his paycheck” is pretty dismissive of Sandy Wexler. Or maybe Clooney is tired of his co-star Stacy Keach constantly yelling, “What’s my name? Dunkaccino!” at crafty.