George Clooney asks that his co-stars please stop treating Adam Sandler like "some goofy comedian"
On the set of Noah Baumbach's Jay Kelly, George Clooney made a simple request: Don't call Sandler the "Sand Man."(Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)
After convincing the American people that Joe Biden was old, actor, director, and New York Times opinion writer George Clooney has a new mission: Convince his Jay Kelly castmates that Adam Sandler isn’t “some goofy comedian.” Speaking to Vanity Fair about his latest film, Jay Kelly, Clooney talked passionately about his co-star Adam Sandler, or as Vanity Fair put it, he was “protective” of him. In Jay Kelly, Clooney plays a George-Clooney-esque movie star and
The Sand Man Sandler portrays his doting manager. However, on set, when people try to treat Sandler like a “goofy comedian” because of “what his paycheck is, which is doing big goofy comedies,” Clooney takes offense. One can imagine Clooney’s co-star Emily Mortimer, who co-wrote the film with director Noah Baumbach, greeting Sandler every morning with a fine “Shabadoo!”