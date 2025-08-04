YouTuber Chris Stuckmann's directorial debut, Shelby Oaks, gets a fresh trailer

Chris Stuckmann's crowd-funded found-footage horror movie arrives in October.

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  August 4, 2025 | 6:09pm
Courtesy of Neon
Chris Stuckmann is trying the impossible. One of YouTube’s most popular film reviewers, Stuckmann is breaking out of the algorithm and making a play for theaters with his long-delayed directorial debut, Shelby Oaks. But where movie theaters won’t censor the word “death” (YouTube’s algorithm prefers “unalive”), it comes with its own complications and headaches. In 2021, Stuckmann launched a Kickstarter for the film, and Shelby Oaks became one of the most successful campaigns in the platform’s history. Stuckmann finished principal photography in 2022, but the SAG-AFTRA strikes delayed post-production until 2024, when the movie premiered. We even reviewed it and gave it a C-. Neon then bought the movie, injected more money for reshoots and effects, and delayed the film by another year. This year, the production hired new cast members for reshoots, and a new editor recut the movie. We assume Neon did all this to improve the film’s standing on The A.V. Club, and we’ll find out soon because, supposedly, the movie is complete, and a new cut is arriving in theaters this October.

The movie follows Mia (Camilla Sullivan) as she investigates the mysterious disappearance of her long-lost, ghost-hunting sister. The trailer kicks off with an Ari Aster-like burst of violence as a man unalives himself on Mia’s doorstep. Mia finds the tape of her sister’s final, doomed ghost adventure in his hands, and the movie kicks off its grainy quest to figure out what happened via her recordings.

Shelby Oaks opens on October 3.

 
