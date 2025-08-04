Timothy Olyphant leaks his own involvement in Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood sequel

There’s always been a loose, fun vibe whenever Conan O’Brien interviews Timothy Olyphant. Perhaps too loose, as the environment on the latest Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend podcast encouraged the actor to reveal his own involvement in the upcoming Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood sequel. Olyphant played TV actor James Stacy in Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 film, and he’s apparently been invited back for the sequel, which David Fincher is directing for Netflix.

Over the course of a funny, characteristically bit-filled conversation with his old friend, the subject of Once Upon A Time… came up. O’Brien hadn’t heard that the sequel was officially greenlit, to which Olyphant gave an affirmative “Yep” before mouthing to co-host and producer Matt Gourley, I’m in it. That would’ve flown if the podcast was truly audio only, but he quickly realized he was on camera: “Are they filming this?” he asked with a laugh. “That camera just caught whatever you did,” co-host Sona Movsesian warned him. They asked him if he wants them to cut the admission out of the episode, and Olyphant sheepishly replied, “I don’t know… let’s see.” You can check out the full pantomime below around the 43:19 minute mark:

“I’m hoping I’m in it. That’d be good. You never know, it only is what it is. But my understanding is I’m in it,” he mouthed, continuing the bit. Rather than be excited about getting a big scoop on the podcast, O’Brien was indignant that Olyphant hadn’t revealed the news to him sooner. “I think you would’ve told me that. You knew what a huge fan I am of the first film. You think you would’ve mentioned that to me,” the comedian complained. “It was just a few weeks ago… I wasn’t sure… I mean, I’m still not sure,” Olyphant hastily corrected himself. “[They’ll] find out about this and say, ‘What’s he doing talking about it?! He’s out!’ It’s all good. We’ve got a lot of things going on.” Olyphant started the episode laughing that The Hollywood Reporter would write up a news item about his butt double on Stick, but turns out he was sitting on a much more juicy piece of info!