New York Post to manifest its destiny with new California edition

The New York Post, the nation’s oldest tabloid newspaper owned by one of the world’s wealthiest families, is expanding to the west coast. The outlet announced the news of the California Post this morning, showing a mockup of a cover for the new edition, reading “LOS ANGELES, HERE WE COME!” with an illustration of what looks like a shirtless bust of Alexander Hamilton (the paper’s founder) sunbathing on Venice Beach. Not the paper’s pithiest work ever, but hey, it took 181 years for the east coast version to write “HEADLESS BODY IN A TOPLESS BAR.”

In the tabloid’s announcement, it writes that “The new publication will be headquartered in Los Angeles and feature a robust staff of editors, reporters and photographers dedicated to covering news, entertainment, politics, culture, sports and business — all with a distinctly California perspective.” Robert Thomson, CEO of News Corp, which owns the Post, added, “Los Angeles and California surely need a daily dose of The Post as an antidote to the jaundiced, jaded journalism that has sadly proliferated.” At least in New York, this means running near-daily editorials about how scary the Democratic nominee for mayor is. California, here that comes.

The California Post will have a daily print edition and its own digital homepage, much like the New York Post. In the announcement, the tabloid highlights all the major events coming up in California that it plans to cover, including the California governor’s race and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics as well as, uh, a hypothetical cover of how they would have covered the Sydney Sweeney American Eagle controversy had the California Post existed a week ago. The headline there is “WE DREAM OF JEAN-Y” which does seem like the kind of thing the conservative paper would dream of. Between devastating wildfires and draconian immigration crackdowns, it’s been a tough year for Los Angeles already. Here comes News Corp.