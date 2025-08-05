Even the devil is embarrassed of Trump in new South Park clip

Last year, South Park seemed over the president: “I don’t know what more we could possibly say about Trump,” Trey Parker shrugged in an interview with Vanity Fair. But that was before the show’s parent company, Paramount, started doing some serious ass-kissing to the current administration and before Parker and Matt Stone had a bitter contract negotiation with the same ass-kissing execs. Now, suddenly, they have a lot to say about Trump so much that it’s become a major storyline on the latest season of South Park—as evidenced by a new clip from the show, airing Wednesday at 10 PM on Comedy Central.

The logline for “Got A Nut” reads, “When Mr. Mackay loses his job, he desperately tries to find a new way to make a living.” The teaser for the episode sure does reflect America today: a contentious and political school board meeting, a highly weaponized fleet of ICE agents, and an event to celebrate Donald Trump, to which the president has brought the devil as his date. The animated Trump barely even registers the speaker honoring his courage because he’s too busy rubbing his date’s knee, but the devil swats his hand away with an aggravated “Stop!”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

South Park‘s scandalous season premiere—which featured a nude deepfake of the president and plenty of potshots at Paramount— garnered 5.9 million viewers across Comedy Central and Paramount+, which Paramount reported as its “best season premiere rating since 2022” (via CNN). The episode also marked the show’s biggest share of the cable audience for a season premiere episode since 1999. Yesterday it was announced that George Cheeks—who will soon assume the role Chair of TV Media—will oversee South Park after the Skydance-Paramount merger, according to Deadline. As interim co-CEO of the company, Cheeks is one of the few who saw the controversial South Park premiere before airing and agreed to broadcast it. After the merger, his purview will include the Trump-critical properties South Park, The Daily Show, and the final days of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.