Jonathan Majors’ trial on domestic violence charges has been set for August 3, a Manhattan judge ruled Tuesday morning, per Variety. The actor faces up to a year in prison over his charges, which encompass multiple counts of assault and aggravated harassment.

At the June 20 hearing, Majors appeared in person in court for the first time, alongside his lawyers and girlfriend Meagan Good. Majors attended his last court hearing on May 9 virtually. Per the Associated Press, Majors’ time in court lasted all of three minutes. Majors has been charged with twisting a woman’s arm, striking her head, and shoving her into a vehicle in New York City on March 25— charges that his defense team denies he’s guilty of.

Advertisement

Following Tuesday’s hearing, Majors’ criminal defense lawyer Priya Chaudhry issued a statement claiming that the defense has provided evidence “proving” that the alleged victim actually assaulted Majors, and “not the other way around.”

“We strongly requested the District Attorney dismiss all charges against Mr. Majors immediately and initiate proceedings against Ms. Jabbari, holding her accountable for her crimes,” Chaudhry shared in a statement obtained by Variety. “While we are hopeful that the District Attorney is reviewing these materials in good faith and will do the right thing soon, to accelerate our case, we’ve requested a trial date ASAP.” (Chaudhry has previously publicly accused the case against Majors of being a “witch hunt” and “saturated with explicit and implicit bias.”)

Advertisement Advertisement

If Majors does not appear in court on August 3 for the start of his trial, a warrant can be issued for his arrest within 48 hours. A judge reminded Majors of the requirement on Tuesday, to which Majors responded he heard “loud and clear.” Jabbari has had a temporary order of protection against Majors— which dictates that the two must have no contact, whether direct or through a third party—insti tut ed since April.