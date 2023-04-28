Jonathan Majors accuser granted temporary protection order

The woman who was the alleged victim of an assault by Jonathan Majors has been granted a temporary full order of protection, according to The Los Angeles Times. A partial order was previously in place that allowed Majors and the woman to stay in contact; the new order bars contact altogether at least through the next court date, which is May 8.

The order came “per the People’s request and with the consent of defense counsel,” a spokesperson for the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office told The Times. In a statement (via Entertainment Weekly), Majors’ lawyer said, “This is standard in cases such as this, and we consented because Mr. Majors wants nothing to do with the woman who assaulted him.”

Majors’ camp has adamantly denied any abuse and has attempted to discredit the alleged victim’s story. Chaudhry first released text messages between Majors and the woman that seemingly only served to complicate the situation, at least as far as his public reputation. Later, Chaudhry submitted as evidence photos of the woman at a nightclub (supposedly uninjured) after the assault was alleged to occur. She also asserted that the driver who reportedly witnessed the assault would testify on Majors’ behalf.

Chaudhry alleged in that court filing (per the Los Angeles Times) that the woman had in fact attacked Majors, after which she “went clubbing, got drunk, sent Mr. Majors angry text messages accusing him of infidelity, sent a suicide note to Mr. Majors, took a bunch of sleeping pills, and then, eleven hours later, was found alone in a locked bedroom, unconscious on the floor of a closet, with a cut behind her ear and a broken finger.”

Nevertheless, Variety reported that multiple other women alleged to have been abused by Majors have come forward and are cooperating with the Manhattan D.A.’s office. In response, Chaudhry gave a statement to The Times saying, “This story is baseless and without any foundation. Jonathan Majors is innocent and has not abused anyone. Mr. Majors is currently considering his legal options.”