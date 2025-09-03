Jordan Peele's next film vanishes from Universal release calendar

What’s scarier than aliens or doppelgängers? Perhaps the waiting game for a highly anticipated film from an acclaimed director with a constantly shifting release date? If that’s high on your list of phobias, Jordan Peele and Universal have a scare in store for you. The Get Out director’s next film—his first since 2022’s Nope—has been quietly removed from the studio’s 2026 calendar, Variety reports.

As is typical of Peele’s work, there are no known details about the film’s plot or cast. We do know that it was originally supposed to premiere around Christmas 2024, but it was rescheduled due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. It was then pushed to October 2026 for a (perhaps thematically appropriate) Halloween release, but it has since vanished from the calendar entirely. A source close to the project did tell Variety that Peele was at work on the film, so it seems like it’s still happening—just a little later than originally planned. Cameras reportedly haven’t rolled yet, so it could be a while until we hear anything definitive.

Like Peele’s prior films, this one is being described as a “horror thriller.” The director also spoke about it—albeit vaguely—on the Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend podcast in 2024. “I do feel like my next project is clear to me, and I’m psyched that I have another film that, you know, could be my favorite movie if I make it right,” he said.

Peele has been keeping busy as a producer in the meantime. Last year, he helped rescue Dev Patel’s Monkey Man from Netflix obscurity. Later this month, Universal will also release Justin Tipping’s Him, a film he produced starring Tyriq Withers and Marlon Wayans. Him follows a rookie football player’s journey to the top, with what seems like an appropriately Peele-esque supernatural twist somewhere along the way. That film kicks off September 19 in theaters.