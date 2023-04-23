Prime Video’s sci-fi Western Outer Range didn’t make a huge impact when it came out last year, but it had its fans and it definitely had an interesting hook: Josh Brolin—moving to television for the first time in decades—stars as a rancher in Wyoming who discovers a big weird hole on his property. Think Yellowstone meets Twin Peaks.

Outer Range got a somewhat surprising renewal back in October, if only because the show had finished airing its first season many months earlier, but along with that second season renewal it got a new showunner in Luke Cage and Inhumans veteran Charles Murray. Now, with production underway on that second season, Brolin has started hyping up the new episodes… by getting naked on Instagram (via Variety) . He’s not showing his whole butt, and he’s crossing his legs to hide his Infinity Gauntlet, but it’s certainly more of Josh Brolin than we normally get to see:

In the caption, Brolin talks about taking things “in a different direction now” and how they have to be “sensitive to all” in this shifting world, but we don’t really have any idea what he’s talking about there. As far as we can tell, he’s just having a bit of fun, but maybe this season of Outer Range will have a lot more male nudity. Or maybe it will be entirely male nudity? Maybe that’s the new direction he’s talking about? The big weird hole already set it apart from its cowboy show contemporaries, but Yellowstone definitely doesn’t have its movie star male lead’s butt hanging out in every scene.

Anyway, in addition to Brolin, Outer Range stars Imogen Poots, Lily Taylor, Tamara Podemski, and Lewis Pullman.