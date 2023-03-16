The Americans fandom is being fed well lately. There was one of 2023's major meme-able movies , Cocaine Bear, starring Keri Russell and Margot Martindale with a crucial cameo from Matthew Rhys. Then there’s Rhys’ HBO series Perry Mason, which returned this month for a second season. And now his on- and off-screen wife has lined up a new prestige drama of her own, The Diplomat, coming to Netflix on April 20.

Russell executive produces the new series alongside Janice Williams and Debora Cahn (Homeland, The West Wing) who created the show under an overall deal with the streamer. The Diplomat “is a high-stakes, contemporary political drama about the transcendence and torture of long-term relationships, between countries and people,” according to the series synopsis. Or, as Cahn put it in a press release, it’s “a show about a bunch of good people doing their best to keep their global and personal partnerships intact without killing each other.”



A first-look image released by Netflix (above) shows Russell in action as the titular diplomat Kate Wyler, the reluctant newly appointed ambassador to the United Kingdom. But she’s not the only diplomat in the mix. Per the synopsis, Kate, who was supposed to be placed in Afghanistan, “will have to diffuse international crises, forge strategic alliances in London, and adjust to her new place in the spotlight—all while trying to survive her marriage to fellow career diplomat and political star Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell).” And while Kate is “great in a crisis zone,” reads the synopsis, “In a historic home… less so.”

Advertisement

The Diplomat also stars David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear, and Ato Essandoh, with guest stars Celia Imrie, Michael McKean, Nana Mensah, T’Nia Miller, Miguel Sandoval. The series will debut on Netflix in April with eight hour-long episodes in the first season.