Creative differences steal Taylor Russell away from Michael B. Jordan's Thomas Crown Affair
Russell departed Jordan's movie—which he's both directing and starring in—more than two weeks into principal photography.Screenshot: Harper's Bazaar UK/YouTube
Introducing Endless Mode: A New Games & Anime Site from Paste
Michael B. Jordan has been trying to get his remake of classic cat burglar romance The Thomas Crown Affair off the ground for nearly a decade now, having first started talking up the project all the way back in 2016. And things really seemed to have picked up steam of late, as Jordan embarks on a post-Sinners victory lap, with Amazon MGM picking up the movie—which Jordan will star in, direct, and produce—and cast members steadily lining up, including Kenneth Branagh, Lily Gladstone, and Taylor Russell as the all-important law-minded foil to Jordan’s suave gentleman thief.