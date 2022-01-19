12 years after Fox TV audiences bid adieu to Arlen, Texas—home to football, beer, barbecue, and a truly staggering array of propane accessories—Mike Judge’s King Of The Hill is apparently set for a revival. This is per THR, which reports that Judge and co-creator Greg Daniels have (somewhat unofficially) announced that they’re bringing the beloved animated sitcom back, via their recently formed Bandera production comedy .

Advertisement

That’s right: You’ll soon be able to have all new conversations in which you explain to your mildly tolerant friends that King Of The Hill—despite its aggressively blue-collar trappings and Tom Petty voicework—was actually one of the most subversive and funny cartoons of its generation, creating, in its own, more subdued way, a surreal world nearly as odd as Springfield or Family Guy’s Quahog .

The King Of The Hill revival is just one of several projects that are in the works at Bandera, most notably a new Netflix cartoon, Bad Crimes, that’ll team up Nicole Byer and Lauren Lapkus as FBI agents . Other projects at the studio include a Sacha Baron Cohen kids’ show, an adaptation of Alison Bechdel’s Dykes To Watch Out For that’ll reportedly involve Carrie Brownstein, and a project centered on the work of tattoo/graffiti artist Mr. Cartoon.

For fans of King Of The Hill, though, it’s news of the show’s revival (still largely under wraps) that arrives with all of the force of a precision hurled fistful of pocket sand. Per THR, Bandera itself actually grew out of conversations that happened at KOTH reunion panels, with both Daniels and Judge—who’ve each had pretty massive success in the TV realm since the show’s passing—reflecting on how much they missed their regular collaborations.

This is actually the second Judge project to get a revival recently, of course; he’s also currently working on the return of Beavis & Butt-Head at Comedy Central.