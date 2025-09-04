Trump administration finds a way to make LinkedIn even less useful
Trump's face is all over White House employee profiles now, including former president Barack Obama.Screenshot: Fox 5 New York/YouTube
Donald Trump is very much alive, despite mass speculation last weekend that he wasn’t. Not only is the president not dead, but anyone looking to network in D.C. may have seen his face a lot more than they normally do today. This week, the White House took some time out of its busy schedule planning dinners for tech CEOs and pondering offering jobs to New York mayoral candidates to troll some former employees on LinkedIn. The official White House LinkedIn page is now using a photo of Trump as its profile picture. That means the president’s face is now emblazoned on the LinkedIn pages of every single person who has the White House listed as a current or former employer, including Barack Obama (who, yes, has a LinkedIn page).