Trump administration finds a way to make LinkedIn even less useful

Donald Trump is very much alive, despite mass speculation last weekend that he wasn’t. Not only is the president not dead, but anyone looking to network in D.C. may have seen his face a lot more than they normally do today. This week, the White House took some time out of its busy schedule planning dinners for tech CEOs and pondering offering jobs to New York mayoral candidates to troll some former employees on LinkedIn. The official White House LinkedIn page is now using a photo of Trump as its profile picture. That means the president’s face is now emblazoned on the LinkedIn pages of every single person who has the White House listed as a current or former employer, including Barack Obama (who, yes, has a LinkedIn page).

The word “trolling” comes almost directly from White House Communications Director Steven Cheung, who posted about the update on X today. “That’s the whole point, dummy,” he responded to a user pointing out the fact that Trump’s face was now on employees’ profiles regardless of what administration they actually worked for. “Trolololololol,” Cheung continued, presumably in reference to the ancient Mr. Trololo meme.

The move doesn’t violate any of LinkedIn’s policies, per Axios, but that hasn’t stopped staffers from swiftly finding a workaround. The outlet reports that several former officials have changed their affiliation from the White House to the Executive Office of the President (EOP), which—at least as of this writing—still uses the official seal and logo.

This is a pretty minor grievance in the grand scheme of things, but it still shows just how dedicated this administration is to combining the public image of the White House with Trump’s personal brand. “People act like this team has no comms playbook and they actually do. They’re incredibly digitally savvy to think of this first,” Adam Rosenberg, a communications and political consultant interviewed by Axios, said of the update. “It’s also clearly meant to bait Democrats into using the ‘he thinks he’s a King’ argument in media.” Savvy or not, it’s still a pretty major waste of elected officials’ time. As a former Biden staffer opined to the outlet, “If they spent half the time they spend trolling on lowering costs for Americans, they’d be onto something.”