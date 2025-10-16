R.I.P. Tomonobu Itagaki, creator of Dead Or Alive video game series

Tomonobu Itagaki, the influential video game designer known for Dead Or Alive and 2004’s Ninja Gaiden, has died. Rarely seen in public without his black sunglasses that gave the gaming auteur a rockstar energy, Itagaki posted “Last Words” on Facebook, a pre-written statement on his passing. His friend James Mielke confirmed Itagaki’s death on Bluesky. He was 58.

The post reads:

The light of my life is finally fading.

The fact that this message has been posted means that the time has

finally come. I am no longer in this world.

(I’m asking a loved one to make this final post.)

My life has been a series of battles. I kept winning.