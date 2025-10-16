R.I.P. Tomonobu Itagaki, creator of Dead Or Alive video game series

The light of my life is finally fading.
finally come. I am no longer in this world.
My life has been a series of battles. I kept winning.
I’ve caused a lot of trouble, too.
I’m proud to say that I followed my beliefs and fought to the end.
I have no regrets.
However, I’m filled with regret that I wasn’t able to deliver a
new work to all my fans. I’m sorry.
That’s just how it is.
So, it goes.
Born April 1, 1967, in Tokyo, Itagaki started working in video games in 1992 after graduating from law school. He arrived at Tecmo that year, working as a graphics programmer on the American version of Tecmo Super Bowl. Early success led him up the ladder at Tecmo, where he founded his own division, which would later be known as Team Ninja, in 1995. The following year, Team Ninja had its first hit, Dead Or Alive, a fast-paced fighting game that stood out from the Virtua Fighters of its time by being more violent and sexually provocative. The game spawned numerous sequels and spin-offs, including 2003’s bikini-based franchise starter, Dead Or Alive Xtreme Beach Volleyball. In 2004, Team Ninja released Ninja Gaiden, a graphically violent reboot of the 1988 arcade and NES game, to great acclaim.
Itagaki resigned from Tecmo ahead of the release of 2008’s Ninja Gaiden II. He sued the company over unpaid bonuses and its president for making “unreasonable and disingenuous statements” in front of his colleagues, causing him “emotional distress and worsening my personal relationships and work environment.” After his departure, Itagaki’s output slowed. His final game as director, Devil’s Third, arrived in 2015.