3 new songs and 3 new albums to listen to this weekend

Welcome to our weekly music post, where we spotlight our favorite new songs and albums. Hop in the comments and tell us: What new music are you listening to?

Courtney Barnett, “Stay In Your Lane”

Courtney Barnett makes a hard-rocking return to form on “Stay In Your Lane,” her first new material since the instrumental album End Of The Day in 2023 and first solo, non-instrumental track since 2021’s Things Take Time, Take Time. “Rip this thing out of my head / Clip my wings I do my best,” Barnett sings in the new single over a punchy guitar riff that recalls some of her earlier work on Sometimes I Sit And Think, And Sometimes I Just Sit and Tell Me How You Really Feel. It also comes with a fun (and pretty gross) video, directed by Pavements‘ Alex Ross Perry. [Emma Keates]

Sassy 009 and Blood Orange, “Tell Me”

Dev Hynes (the real guy behind the act Blood Orange) seems to have hands everywhere, from Essex Honey, his own album earlier this year, to collaborations with everyone from Mariah Carey to Turnstile to Paul Schrader. This week, he combines his moody production with Sassy 009’s chilly, distorted songwriting style. The debut album from the Norwegian musician arrives on January 16. [Drew Gillis]