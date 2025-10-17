3 new songs and 3 new albums to listen to this weekend

Courtney Barnett advises you to "Stay In Your Lane," while bar italia say Some Like It Hot.

Welcome to our weekly music post, where we spotlight our favorite new songs and albums. Hop in the comments and tell us: What new music are you listening to?

Courtney Barnett, “Stay In Your Lane”

Courtney Barnett makes a hard-rocking return to form on “Stay In Your Lane,” her first new material since the instrumental album End Of The Day in 2023 and first solo, non-instrumental track since 2021’s Things Take Time, Take Time. “Rip this thing out of my head / Clip my wings I do my best,” Barnett sings in the new single over a punchy guitar riff that recalls some of her earlier work on Sometimes I Sit And Think, And Sometimes I Just Sit and Tell Me How You Really Feel. It also comes with a fun (and pretty gross) video, directed by Pavements‘ Alex Ross Perry. [Emma Keates]

Sassy 009 and Blood Orange, “Tell Me”

Dev Hynes (the real guy behind the act Blood Orange) seems to have hands everywhere, from Essex Honey, his own album earlier this year, to collaborations with everyone from Mariah Carey to Turnstile to Paul Schrader. This week, he combines his moody production with Sassy 009’s chilly, distorted songwriting style. The debut album from the Norwegian musician arrives on January 16. [Drew Gillis] 

Bird Streets, “Everyonewelovewillgoaway”

Bird Streets has a new album, The Escape Artist, out today, and the project—an alias for power pop aficionado John Brodeur—has a paranoid bop to celebrate. Brodeur wrote “Everyonewelovewillgoaway” to capture the anxious feeling in the air at the end of the COVID lockdown, but the song won’t send you crawling back to your apartment to feed your sourdough starter or bake banana bread. It’s a guitar-forward, Britpop-inspired jam that’s as catchy as it is twitchy. [EK]

bar italia, Some Like It Hot [Drew] 

bar italia sound a bit like the garage rock of the early 2000s mixed with the hipster rock of the mid-to-late-2000s: guitars, drums, male vocals clash while Nina Cristante’s offer a softer, more melodic counterpoint. Some Like It Hot is the fifth full-length album from the British band since 2020, and since their last in 2023, the trio have performed all over the world. If the advance singles are any indication, the touring has dampened their energy at all. [DG] 

Chrissie Hynde & Pals, Duets Special 

Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders gets some help from her (very famous) pals on Duets Special, her latest LP. The album is entirely made up of covers, all of which feature talented collaborators from across the musical spectrum. The Killers’ Brandon Flowers steps in for “I’m Not In Love,” Debbie Harry sings on “Try To Sleep,” and Rufus Wainwright features on “Always On My Mind.” Cat Power, k.d. lang, Dan Auerbach, Depeche Mode’s Dave Gahan, and more also join the party. It’s like being in a karaoke room with some of the best singers you know. [EK]

Sudan Archives, THE BPM

The handful of tracks released ahead of THE BPM, the third album from Sudan Archives, have been all over the sonic map and all over the globe. “DEAD” blends her signature violin work with a Jersey Club beat, while “A BUG’S LIFE” leans into early ’90s house music with orchestral flourishes. “MS. PAC MAN” is uproarious, appropriating video game sound effects into a kind of Tierra Whack-esque flex: “We don’t fuck with these fucking ghosts… eating bitches up.” [DG] 

 
