PBS head lays out how bleak this is all about to get CEO Paula Krieger also pushed back on the idea that PBS would begin altering content to appease the White House: "They’ve already taken away our funding."

The Public Broadcasting Service is not in good shape at the moment, to put it mildly: We’re swiftly coming up on November, when the broadcaster would normally get its life-sustaining infusion of funds from the government-backed Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Except, of course, the CPB has been basically demolished over the last few months; as we’ve previously reported, Congress (at the guidance of the White House) voted to remove more than a billion dollars in public funds from the organization, which funds both local PBS and NPR stations and the overall organization. We’ve already reported on individual PBS broadcasters, like New Jersey’s, preparing to shutter; now, PBS head Paula Krieger has given a new interview to Variety where she reveals just how bleak this is going to get.

Noting that she’s been worried the most about smaller stations—often serving markets where they’re one of the only primary news outlets—Krieger has said her focus of late has been on putting together enough money to give those channels a “glide path,” hopefully one that results in some kind of survival, and not, well, the other standard outcome of a controlled plummet toward the ground.