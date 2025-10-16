Claire Danes and Matthew Rhys are the cat, mouse, and The Beast In Me in new trailer

“Maybe I am complicit, but I am not a monster,” Claire Danes’ character says in the new trailer for Netflix’s The Beast In Me. That one line could serve as a thesis of sorts for a surprising number of Netflix’s recent offerings. Between releases like the final season of You and Monster: The Ed Gein Story, the streamer seems to have developed an odd fascination with critiquing the cultural true crime obsession its countless documentaries on the topic undoubtedly helped to engender. At the same time, many of those releases seem to either perform the same sort of sensationalism they aim to critique (in the case of Monster) or blame the audience for watching at all (You). We don’t know if The Beast In Me will fall into either of these categories as of this writing, but it certainly seems to be treading similar ground.

An official synopsis of the series reads as follows: “Since the tragic death of her young son, acclaimed author Aggie Wiggs (Claire Danes) has receded from public life, unable to write, a ghost of her former self. But she finds an unlikely subject for a new book when the house next door is bought by Nile Jarvis (Matthew Rhys), a famed and formidable real estate mogul who was once the prime suspect in his wife’s disappearance. At once horrified and fascinated by this man, Aggie finds herself compulsively hunting for the truth—chasing his demons while fleeing her own—in a game of cat and mouse that might turn deadly.”

Danes and Rhys are supported by a killer cast (sorry) that includes Brittany Snow, Natalie Morales, Jonathan Banks, Hettienne Park, and more. As can be seen in the trailer, their characters also share a precarious sort of chemistry. “You had to believe that they were equally matched adversaries, best friends, and soul enemies. It was a really surprising love story, this wild, undeniable attraction of the mind,” Danes told Vanity Fair in a recent interview. “They kind of rescue each other. They find company in each other. These deeply isolated characters finally discover a really perverse friend.”

All eight episodes of The Beast In Me premiere November 13 on Netflix. Watch the new trailer below: