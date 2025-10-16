Cannes hit The Secret Agent shows off style and intrigue in latest trailer Starring Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent is Brazil's submission for the Academy Award for Best International Film.

Set in Brazil in 1977, The Secret Agent stars Wagner Moura as Marcelo, a widower and technology researcher who becomes an unwitting target of Brazil’s dictatorship. While visiting the city of Recife for Carnival Week, Marcelo begins working with the underground resistance as he plots his and his son’s escape from the country.

It also cleaned up in festival season. The Secret Agent took home more awards from Cannes than any other film. Director Kleber Mendonça Filo won Best Director, and Moura won Best Actor, a first for a Brazilian performer. It was the culmination of a journey that began with 2012’s Neighboring Sounds. Moura calls his director his “cinematic soulmate.”