Jeremy Saulnier's new fugitive film rounds up three more cast members

James Badge Dale, Matty Matheson, and Imogen Poots will join Cory Michael Smith, Chase Sui Wonders, and Sophie Wilde in October.

By Emma Keates  |  October 17, 2025 | 5:02pm
Photos: Emerson Miller/Paramount+; Chuck Hodes / Courtesy of FX Networks; Richard Foreman/Prime Video
It’s an appropriate month for an update on October, the upcoming thriller from director Jeremy Saulnier. The film has added James Badge Dale (The Pacific), Matty Matheson (The Bear), and Imogen Poots (Saulnier’s own Green Room) to its cast, Deadline reports. We don’t know much about the actual plot as of this writing, but it will reportedly center on a fugitive. “I’m currently writing something that’s a little more in the Green Room universe,” Saulnier told The Playlist last year during a conversation about his Netflix hit, Rebel Ridge. “With Rebel Ridge, I was exploring a new side. I was just tired of everything I do being oppressive. But I’ve kinda gone back. It has to do with music and Halloween and fun shit.” A24, a studio that tends to live in the intersection of “oppressive” and “fun shit,” is producing and financing the project, which, as previously announced, will also star Cory Michael Smith, Chase Sui Wonders, Sophie Wilde, Stanley Simons, Young Mazino, and Stephen Root.

A24 is also working with Saulnier on Trigger Point, a drama series spec it landed after a reported seven-way bidding war this spring. Saulnier is attached to direct the Harrison Query-penned script, which hasn’t landed on any specific platform as of this writing. It’s not surprising that studios were hungry for Saulnier’s next project. Rebel Ridge, which starred Aaron Pierre as a former marine taking on a corrupt police force, received widespread critical acclaim; the film is “as elementally satisfying as a great Western,” Jesse Hassenger wrote in his A- review for The A.V. Club. “In one week, everyone we encountered had seen it,” the director told IndieWire of its word-of-mouth rise. “I’ll never forget that: just watching a star being born before my very eyes. It felt like success went from virtual to very, very real. I’ve never had that sort of impact before. I have made films and they have had their fanbase, but nothing that impacted culture like Rebel Ridge.” We’ll see if he can repeat the feat whenever October hits our screens.

 
