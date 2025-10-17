Jeremy Saulnier's new fugitive film rounds up three more cast members James Badge Dale, Matty Matheson, and Imogen Poots will join Cory Michael Smith, Chase Sui Wonders, and Sophie Wilde in October.

It’s an appropriate month for an update on October, the upcoming thriller from director Jeremy Saulnier. The film has added James Badge Dale (The Pacific), Matty Matheson (The Bear), and Imogen Poots (Saulnier’s own Green Room) to its cast, Deadline reports. We don’t know much about the actual plot as of this writing, but it will reportedly center on a fugitive. “I’m currently writing something that’s a little more in the Green Room universe,” Saulnier told The Playlist last year during a conversation about his Netflix hit, Rebel Ridge. “With Rebel Ridge, I was exploring a new side. I was just tired of everything I do being oppressive. But I’ve kinda gone back. It has to do with music and Halloween and fun shit.” A24, a studio that tends to live in the intersection of “oppressive” and “fun shit,” is producing and financing the project, which, as previously announced, will also star Cory Michael Smith, Chase Sui Wonders, Sophie Wilde, Stanley Simons, Young Mazino, and Stephen Root.