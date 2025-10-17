Snoop Dogg is no longer scared of queer people in children's media

Snoop was worried about questions his grandson had about gay people, so he partnered with GLADD to answer them.

By Mary Kate Carr  |  October 17, 2025 | 9:27am
Screenshot: Snoop Dogg/YouTube
While major institutions are feeding into anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment, Snoop Dogg is doing the opposite. The rapper faced criticism earlier this year for complaining that he was “scared to go to the movies” because his grandson had questions about the same sex couple in Lightyear. So Snoop decided to answer those questions with a new song “Love Is Love,” released as part of his animated kids’ series Doggyland on YouTube.  

“Love Is Love” was made in partnership with GLAAD for Spirit Day, an “anti-bullying movement” which organizes “thousands of celebrities, influential voices, news & media outlets, tv & film studios, brands & corporations, landmarks, sports leagues, tech leaders, influencers, faith groups and so many more to go purple and support LGBTQ youth by creating clear possibility models for them to thrive and be represented in the world,” per the GLAAD website. “Our parents are different / No two are the same / But the one thing that’s for certain is the love won’t change,” the canines of Doggyland explain in the new song. “Families are special / They are so unique / Everybody’s got a purpose, more than what you see / We love you, parents / We love you so.”

In conjunction with the song release, Snoop Dogg also released a conversation with Death Row Records artist Jeremy Beloate (an openly queer musician who competed on Snoop’s team on The Voice). In it, the rapper referenced the fact that “Love Is Love” more or less solves the issue that had him so freaked out with Lightyear. “It’s teaching parenthood. It’s teaching situations that kids in the world is going through right now in a beautiful way through song, dance, melody, just trying to get more clarity on how we live and the way we live. And I felt like this music is a beautiful bridge to bringing understanding,” he said. “These are things that kids have questions about so now hopefully we can help answer these questions and help them to live a happy life and understand that love is love.”

Snoop added that “being able to have parents from all walks of life, whether it be two fathers, two mothers, whatever it is, love is the key.” He said, “I think these kids are being loved by these great parents [who] are showing them an example of what family is. So, I wanna give a shoutout to all of the parents out there for doing such a great job with these kids.”

Snoop Dogg reiterated all this in a statement (via Entertainment Weekly), saying, “At the end of the day, it’s all about love—that’s what we’re teachin’ the kids with ‘Love Is Love.’ Partnering with GLAAD for Spirit Day just felt right, because spreading love and respect for everybody is what real gangstas do. We’re showin’ the next generation that kindness is cool, inclusion is powerful, and love always wins.”

 
