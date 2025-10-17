Snoop Dogg is no longer scared of queer people in children's media Snoop was worried about questions his grandson had about gay people, so he partnered with GLADD to answer them.

While major institutions are feeding into anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment, Snoop Dogg is doing the opposite. The rapper faced criticism earlier this year for complaining that he was “scared to go to the movies” because his grandson had questions about the same sex couple in Lightyear. So Snoop decided to answer those questions with a new song “Love Is Love,” released as part of his animated kids’ series Doggyland on YouTube.

“Love Is Love” was made in partnership with GLAAD for Spirit Day, an “anti-bullying movement” which organizes “thousands of celebrities, influential voices, news & media outlets, tv & film studios, brands & corporations, landmarks, sports leagues, tech leaders, influencers, faith groups and so many more to go purple and support LGBTQ youth by creating clear possibility models for them to thrive and be represented in the world,” per the GLAAD website. “Our parents are different / No two are the same / But the one thing that’s for certain is the love won’t change,” the canines of Doggyland explain in the new song. “Families are special / They are so unique / Everybody’s got a purpose, more than what you see / We love you, parents / We love you so.”