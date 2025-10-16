R.I.P. Ace Frehley, founding lead guitarist of KISS Known as "Space Ace" or "The Spaceman" to fans, Frehley was a defining part of KISS' rise and sound—despite the drama.

Ace Frehley has died. As a founding member, and the original lead guitarist, of rock band KISS, Frehley rose to superstardom in the 1970s, propelled by a blend of genuine rock talent and razzle-dazzle showmanship that saw him make a lifestyle out of “Space Ace” makeup and smoking guitars. Departing the group in the early ’80s, after years of rising tensions with bandmates Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, Frehley embarked on a fitfully successful solo career; he would briefly reunite with his former bandmates in the 1990s, but continued rocking regardless. Per Variety, his death was confirmed today by his family, after Frehley suffered injuries in a fall last month. He was 74.

Born Paul Daniel Frehley—adopting the “Ace” nickname in his performing life so as not to overlap with Stanley—Frehley was a self-taught guitarist coming up in the New York rock scene of the 1970s. An ad in The Village Voice brought him into contact with Simmons, Stanley, and drummer Peter Criss, who were then in the process of forming a new band; after settling on the name KISS, Frehley was the one designed the group’s iconic lightning bolt logo. He also became an unconventional, but vital part of the group’s rise to success, which proceeded fitfully until live album Alive! in 1975 helped galvanize fans. Frehley’s playing, and persona, were instrumental to KISS’ sometimes-ridiculous, but just as often infectious, domination of the rock scene: Bombastic, unsubtle, and possessed of a belief in their own superstar grandeur. With the release of Destroyer in 1976, the group solidified its status as one of the biggest rock acts in the world, with Frehley’s solos on singles like “Detroit Rock City” a key element. When the group embarked on an experiment of each releasing a solo album in 1978, Frehley’s was the most financially successful, buoyed in part by a propulsive cover of Hello’s “New York Groove.”