Ilana Glazer, Kumail Nanjiani cancel performances for Salesforce as CEO embraces Trump
CEO Marc Benioff reportedly pitched ICE on how Salesforce AI can help them do better deportations.Screenshots: The Daily Show; Salesforce; Jimmy Kimmel Live! (YouTube)
Attendees of Salesforce’s Dreamforce conference in San Francisco faced disappointment on Thursday as headliners Kumail Nanjiani and Ilana Glazer dropped out from performing. Salesforce stated that the last-minute change-up was due to “unforeseen circumstances,” with a source for the San Francisco Chronicle claiming that Nanjiani became ill and couldn’t perform, so Glazer declined to go on since she was his opener. However, they backed out amid backlash for Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, who has expressed increased support for Donald Trump over the last week.