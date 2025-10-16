Skibidi Toilet has now signed with a major Hollywood agency

Today, in “Sentences we dare you to say without sighing wistfully at the end” news: The studio responsible for the mass proliferation of Skibidi Toilet videos on the internet has just signed with major Hollywood representation. That’s just how it goes, sometimes: They distract you for weeks with “We’re going to get our fake AI actress signed!” headlines, and then, boom, Skibidi Toilet in the halls of Hollywood power.

Specifically, the signing entity in this case was Invisible Narratives, a studio that exists as a sort of protective shell around actual Skibidi Toilet creator Alexey Gerasimov, the person who makes the insanely popular YouTube videos about the toilets with the Half-Life 2 heads growing out of them. (You can overdose on this shit very quickly, but we will, for the sake of context, include exactly one sentence of Skibidi Toilet lore from the show’s Wikipedia page here: “Concurrently, relations sour between the Skibidi Toilets and the Astro Toilets, a race of powerful extraterrestrial toilets that formerly counted G-Toilet among their ranks, and the Astro Toilets invade Earth.” Y’all good? We have orange juice and cookies for anybody feeling faint.)

Invisible Narratives, in turn, is the company that exists to turn the above sentences—which elementary school-age children and also apparently Michael Bay have been consuming obsessively for a few years now—into money, mostly in the form of huge amounts of merchandising. It’s run by a former Paramount executive named Adam Goodman, and has now signed with vaunted Hollywood agency CAA, because what aspiring agent has not dreamed, with stars in their eyes, of breaking into this brutal business, taking a risk on a relative unknown, and ultimately signing such entertainment luminaries as Titan Speakerman and Chief Scientist Skibidi Toilet? The upshot of this is that a lot of people have smelled money coming off of the massive amounts of kid attention the web series has generated since it debuted in early 2023, and it’s now escalated to the “needing an agent to handle it all” level of cultural ubiquity. We hope some of that cash is getting back to Gerasimov, because, say what you like about his art, he’s the guy who realized that children really do want to watch Garry’s Mod heads come out of toilets while singing a dumb little song. But the point is that the machine is now mobilizing in full.

Anyway, in case this didn’t feel bleak enough yet, here’s the partnership rendered into Hollywood trades speak (per THR): “Now Invisible Narratives is turning to CAA to represent its flagship Skibidi Toilet franchise and other digital IP across TV, syndication, video games, endorsements, food and beverage partnerships, electronics, and live events.” We, personally, cannot wait for those beverage partnerships; who doesn’t want to sip a freshly decanted 2025 Skibidignon Blanc over dinner while contemplating how every generation, inevitably, finds itself alienated from the ones that come after it—while also looking at a wine bottle with a guy’s head coming out of a toilet on it?